When determining a form of business organization, all of the following are considered except:
A
Personal preferences of employees
B
Extent of liability
C
Tax implications
D
Ability to raise capital
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about factors considered when determining a form of business organization. This involves evaluating key aspects that influence the choice of business structure.
Review the options provided: The options include 'Personal preferences of employees,' 'Extent of liability,' 'Tax implications,' and 'Ability to raise capital.' Analyze each option to determine its relevance to the decision-making process.
Clarify the concept of 'Extent of liability': This refers to the degree to which owners are personally responsible for the debts and obligations of the business. It is a critical factor in choosing a business structure, as it impacts risk exposure.
Explain 'Tax implications': Different business structures (e.g., sole proprietorship, partnership, corporation) have varying tax treatments. This is an important consideration for owners when selecting a form of organization.
Evaluate 'Personal preferences of employees': This option is not typically a factor in determining the form of business organization. The decision is primarily based on ownership, liability, taxation, and capital-raising ability, rather than employee preferences.
