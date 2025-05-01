Which type of business organization is most appropriate for Gala Company, a manufacturer of laptop computers seeking to raise significant capital and limit owner liability?
A
Corporation
B
Sole Proprietorship
C
Cooperative
D
Partnership
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of each type of business organization: Corporation, Sole Proprietorship, Cooperative, and Partnership. Focus on their ability to raise capital and the extent of owner liability.
Analyze the needs of Gala Company, which include raising significant capital and limiting owner liability. These requirements are key factors in determining the most suitable business organization.
Evaluate the Corporation structure: Corporations can issue shares to raise substantial capital and provide limited liability protection to their owners (shareholders). This aligns with Gala Company's needs.
Compare the Corporation structure to other options: Sole Proprietorships and Partnerships typically have unlimited liability for owners, and their ability to raise capital is limited. Cooperatives are member-driven and may not be ideal for a large-scale manufacturer seeking significant external investment.
Conclude that a Corporation is the most appropriate choice for Gala Company, as it meets the requirements of raising significant capital and limiting owner liability effectively.
