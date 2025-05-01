operates only in response to immediate market demands without a long-term plan
B
avoids taking risks and maintains the status quo
C
prioritizes short-term profits over sustainable growth
D
focuses on long-term goals and actively pursues a vision that stretches the organization's capabilities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of strategic intent: Strategic intent refers to a company's focus on long-term goals and its commitment to achieving a vision that stretches its capabilities and resources.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Evaluate each option to determine whether it aligns with the definition of strategic intent.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, 'operates only in response to immediate market demands without a long-term plan' contradicts the idea of strategic intent, which emphasizes long-term planning.
Identify the correct option: The correct answer is the one that highlights the company's focus on long-term goals and actively pursuing a vision that challenges and stretches its capabilities.
Conclude with the importance of strategic intent: Emphasize that companies with strategic intent are proactive, visionary, and committed to sustainable growth rather than short-term gains or maintaining the status quo.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian