Which of the following statements best describes the process of crafting a business strategy?
A
It involves analyzing the internal and external environment to set long-term goals and determine the actions needed to achieve them.
B
It is a one-time activity that does not require ongoing evaluation or adjustment.
C
It is solely focused on daily operational decisions and routine management tasks.
D
It requires only the top management to make decisions without input from other levels of the organization.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of business strategy. A business strategy is a long-term plan that outlines how an organization will achieve its goals and objectives by analyzing internal and external factors.
Step 2: Analyze the internal environment. This involves assessing the organization's strengths, weaknesses, resources, and capabilities to determine how they can be leveraged or improved.
Step 3: Analyze the external environment. This includes evaluating market trends, competition, economic conditions, and other external factors that may impact the organization's ability to achieve its goals.
Step 4: Set long-term goals. Based on the analysis, establish clear and measurable objectives that align with the organization's mission and vision.
Step 5: Determine actions and involve stakeholders. Develop a plan of action to achieve the goals, ensuring input from various levels of the organization for a comprehensive and adaptable strategy.
