An estate in severalty is associated with which of the following forms of ownership?
A
Tenancy in common
B
Sole ownership by a single individual or entity
C
Joint tenancy with right of survivorship
D
Partnership ownership
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'estate in severalty': It refers to sole ownership by a single individual or entity, meaning the property is owned entirely by one person or entity without shared ownership.
Review the options provided: Tenancy in common, joint tenancy with right of survivorship, partnership ownership, and sole ownership by a single individual or entity.
Analyze each option: Tenancy in common involves shared ownership among multiple parties, joint tenancy includes survivorship rights among co-owners, and partnership ownership is shared among partners. None of these align with the definition of estate in severalty.
Identify the correct option: Sole ownership by a single individual or entity matches the definition of estate in severalty, as it emphasizes exclusive ownership without co-owners.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Sole ownership by a single individual or entity,' as it directly corresponds to the concept of estate in severalty.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian