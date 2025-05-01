Which of the following best describes what operating strategies concern in a business organization?
A
The day-to-day methods and processes used to achieve organizational objectives
B
The long-term vision and mission of the company
C
The process of issuing shares to raise capital
D
The selection of a legal structure for the business
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking about the concept of 'operating strategies' in a business organization and which option best describes it.
Clarify the term 'operating strategies': Operating strategies refer to the specific day-to-day methods, processes, and actions that a business uses to achieve its short-term and long-term objectives. These strategies are practical and action-oriented.
Analyze the options provided: Review each option carefully to determine which one aligns with the definition of operating strategies.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, 'The long-term vision and mission of the company' refers to strategic planning, not operating strategies. Similarly, 'The process of issuing shares to raise capital' and 'The selection of a legal structure for the business' are financial and legal decisions, not operational methods.
Select the correct answer: The option that best matches the definition of operating strategies is 'The day-to-day methods and processes used to achieve organizational objectives.'
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian