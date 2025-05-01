Short-term financing is more important to a small business than long-term financing because:
A
It helps manage day-to-day cash flow needs and unexpected expenses.
B
It provides lower interest rates over the life of the loan.
C
It eliminates the need for any equity financing.
D
It allows the business to invest in large-scale capital projects.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of short-term financing: Short-term financing refers to borrowing funds for a short period, typically less than a year, to meet immediate financial needs such as operational expenses or unexpected costs.
Analyze the importance of short-term financing for small businesses: Small businesses often face cash flow challenges due to irregular income streams or unexpected expenses. Short-term financing helps them manage these day-to-day cash flow needs effectively.
Evaluate the options provided in the problem: Review each statement to determine which aligns with the primary purpose of short-term financing. For example, consider whether it helps with cash flow, provides lower interest rates, eliminates equity financing, or supports large-scale projects.
Focus on the correct reasoning: Short-term financing is primarily used for managing operational cash flow and addressing immediate financial needs, not for large-scale capital projects or eliminating equity financing.
Conclude the correct answer: Based on the analysis, identify the statement that best describes the role of short-term financing in helping small businesses manage day-to-day cash flow needs and unexpected expenses.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian