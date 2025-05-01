Which of the following types of accounts affect equity? Select the one correct answer.
A
Accounts Payable
B
Inventory
C
Owner's Capital
D
Prepaid Expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of equity: Equity represents the owner's interest in the business and is calculated as Assets minus Liabilities. It is affected by accounts that directly relate to ownership contributions, withdrawals, or the company's net income.
Analyze each account type: Accounts Payable is a liability account and does not directly affect equity. Inventory is an asset account and also does not directly affect equity. Prepaid Expenses are an asset account and do not directly affect equity either.
Focus on Owner's Capital: Owner's Capital is an equity account that represents the owner's contributions to the business. It directly affects equity because it increases the owner's stake in the company.
Recognize the relationship: Owner's Capital is the correct answer because it is the only account listed that directly impacts equity. Contributions to Owner's Capital increase equity, while withdrawals decrease it.
Conclude: When identifying accounts that affect equity, always look for accounts related to ownership contributions, withdrawals, or retained earnings/net income, as these are the primary components of equity.
