Which of the following best describes managerial accounting?
A
Accounting that involves the preparation of financial statements for external users.
B
Accounting focused on providing information to internal users for decision-making purposes.
C
Accounting concerned with the preparation of tax returns and tax planning.
D
Accounting that tracks and reports on the social and environmental impact of business activities.
Understand the definition of managerial accounting: Managerial accounting is primarily concerned with providing information to internal users, such as managers, to assist in decision-making, planning, and controlling business operations.
Compare managerial accounting with financial accounting: Financial accounting focuses on preparing financial statements for external users, such as investors and creditors, while managerial accounting is tailored for internal use.
Differentiate managerial accounting from tax accounting: Tax accounting deals with the preparation of tax returns and tax planning, which is distinct from the internal focus of managerial accounting.
Consider the scope of managerial accounting: Managerial accounting may include budgeting, forecasting, cost analysis, and performance evaluation, which are tools for internal decision-making rather than external reporting.
Eliminate unrelated options: Managerial accounting does not primarily track or report on the social and environmental impact of business activities, as this falls under sustainability or environmental accounting.
