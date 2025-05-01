Which of the following is a requirement for an insurer when settling property and casualty losses?
A
The insured must accept the first settlement offer made by the insurer.
B
The insurer must investigate the claim promptly and fairly.
C
The insurer must always pay the full policy limit regardless of the actual loss.
D
The insurer is not required to provide a written explanation for claim denials.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question. This problem relates to the responsibilities and requirements of an insurer when settling property and casualty losses. It is important to focus on the legal and ethical obligations of insurers in such scenarios.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the question. Evaluate whether each statement aligns with the standard practices and regulations governing insurers in property and casualty claims.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, the statement 'The insured must accept the first settlement offer made by the insurer' is incorrect because insured parties have the right to negotiate or dispute settlement offers.
Step 4: Consider the correct practices. Insurers are generally required to investigate claims promptly and fairly, as this aligns with regulatory standards and ethical practices in the insurance industry.
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer. The statement 'The insurer must investigate the claim promptly and fairly' is the most accurate and aligns with the legal and ethical obligations of insurers. Ensure you understand why the other options are incorrect to solidify your knowledge.
