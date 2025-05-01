Which of the following is an example of a tangible cost?
A
Depreciation expense on machinery
B
Opportunity cost of capital
C
Lost sales due to poor reputation
D
Employee morale decline
Step 1: Understand the concept of tangible costs. Tangible costs are measurable and directly related to physical assets or expenses that can be quantified in monetary terms. Examples include costs like depreciation, rent, or material expenses.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. The goal is to identify which option represents a tangible cost. Tangible costs are typically associated with physical assets or measurable financial expenses.
Step 3: Evaluate 'Depreciation expense on machinery.' Depreciation is a tangible cost because it represents the allocation of the cost of a physical asset (machinery) over its useful life. This is a measurable financial expense tied to a physical asset.
Step 4: Consider the other options: 'Opportunity cost of capital,' 'Lost sales due to poor reputation,' and 'Employee morale decline.' These are intangible costs because they are not directly tied to physical assets and are harder to quantify in monetary terms.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Depreciation expense on machinery' is the correct example of a tangible cost, as it is directly tied to a physical asset and can be measured in monetary terms.
