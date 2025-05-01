Which of the following is always considered a cost when purchasing insurance?
A
Potential future claim payments
B
Dividends received from the insurance company
C
Interest earned on invested funds
D
The insurance premium paid to the insurer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'cost' in financial accounting: A cost is an expenditure or payment made to acquire goods or services. In the context of insurance, the cost is the amount paid to the insurer for coverage, known as the insurance premium.
Analyze the options provided: Potential future claim payments, dividends received from the insurance company, and interest earned on invested funds are not direct costs incurred by the insured party. These are either benefits or potential outcomes related to the insurance policy.
Focus on the correct answer: The insurance premium paid to the insurer is the direct and immediate cost associated with purchasing insurance. It represents the price of transferring risk to the insurer.
Clarify why other options are not considered costs: Potential future claim payments are liabilities for the insurer, not costs for the insured. Dividends received are returns on investment, and interest earned on invested funds is income, not a cost.
Conclude the reasoning: The insurance premium is always considered a cost because it is the actual payment made by the insured to obtain coverage, aligning with the definition of cost in financial accounting.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian