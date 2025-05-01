A business will typically use which type of life insurance to cover their employees?
A
Whole life insurance
B
Group life insurance
C
Variable life insurance
D
Universal life insurance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of group life insurance: Group life insurance is a type of life insurance policy that covers a group of people, typically employees of a company. It is often provided as part of an employee benefits package.
Compare group life insurance to other types of life insurance: Whole life insurance, variable life insurance, and universal life insurance are individual policies that are tailored to the needs of a single person, not a group.
Recognize the purpose of group life insurance: Businesses use group life insurance to provide coverage for their employees collectively, as it is cost-effective and administratively simpler than individual policies.
Identify the key features of group life insurance: Premiums are often lower due to the group nature of the policy, and coverage is typically standardized across all employees.
Conclude that group life insurance is the most appropriate type of life insurance for businesses to cover their employees, as it aligns with the needs and structure of employee benefits programs.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian