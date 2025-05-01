Typical asset classes used for diversification include all of the following except:
A
Real estate
B
Equities
C
Accounts payable
D
Commodities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of asset classes: Asset classes are categories of investments that share similar characteristics and behave similarly in the marketplace. Common asset classes include equities (stocks), real estate, commodities, and fixed income (bonds).
Recognize the purpose of diversification: Diversification involves spreading investments across different asset classes to reduce risk. Each asset class reacts differently to market conditions, which helps balance the overall portfolio performance.
Identify the asset classes listed in the problem: The options provided are Real estate, Equities, Commodities, and Accounts payable.
Clarify the nature of accounts payable: Accounts payable is not an asset class; it is a liability on the balance sheet representing amounts owed to suppliers or creditors. It does not qualify as an investment category for diversification purposes.
Conclude that accounts payable is the correct answer because it is not an asset class used for diversification, unlike real estate, equities, and commodities.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian