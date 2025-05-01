Companies often use __________ to create long-term strategic plans for the organization.
A
mission statements
B
forecasting
C
vision statements
D
budgeting
1
Understand the context of the question: Companies use various tools and methods to create long-term strategic plans. These tools help define the organization's goals and direction.
Clarify the terms provided in the options: A mission statement defines the purpose and values of the organization, forecasting involves predicting future trends, vision statements outline the long-term aspirations, and budgeting focuses on financial planning.
Identify the correct tool for long-term strategic planning: Vision statements are specifically designed to articulate the organization's future goals and aspirations, making them suitable for long-term strategic planning.
Compare the other options to ensure clarity: Mission statements focus on the present purpose, forecasting is about predicting trends, and budgeting is a financial tool rather than a strategic one.
Conclude that vision statements are the correct answer because they provide a clear and inspiring direction for the organization's future.
