Under the topic of 'Useful Information,' what is the maximum amount of personal funds a broker may keep in a trust account?
A
$1,000
B
$2,500
C
$500
D
$200
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a trust account: A trust account is a separate account where funds are held for the benefit of another party, often used in real estate transactions or by brokers to manage client funds.
Review the regulations governing trust accounts: Financial regulations often specify the maximum amount of personal funds a broker can keep in a trust account to prevent commingling of personal and client funds.
Identify the correct limit: According to the problem, the correct answer is $500. This indicates that the maximum amount of personal funds a broker may keep in a trust account is $500.
Compare the options provided: The options given are $1,000, $2,500, $500, and $200. The correct answer aligns with the regulatory limit of $500.
Apply this knowledge to similar scenarios: When managing trust accounts, always ensure compliance with the specified limit to avoid legal or ethical violations.
