Which of the following is a disadvantage of selling goods on credit?
A
It always increases immediate cash flow for the business.
B
It eliminates the need to track customer payments.
C
There is a risk that some customers may not pay their accounts receivable.
D
It guarantees higher profits for the company.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of selling goods on credit: Selling goods on credit means allowing customers to purchase goods or services now and pay for them later, typically within a specified period.
Identify the potential risks associated with selling on credit: One major disadvantage is the risk of customers failing to pay their accounts receivable, which can lead to bad debts and financial losses for the business.
Analyze the incorrect options: Selling on credit does not increase immediate cash flow, as payment is deferred. It also does not eliminate the need to track customer payments; in fact, tracking becomes more critical. Additionally, selling on credit does not guarantee higher profits, as unpaid debts can reduce profitability.
Focus on the correct answer: The correct disadvantage is the risk that some customers may not pay their accounts receivable, which can negatively impact the business's financial health.
Conclude by emphasizing the importance of credit management: Businesses must implement effective credit policies and monitor accounts receivable to minimize the risk of non-payment and ensure financial stability.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian