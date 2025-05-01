Which of the following is an example of a noncash item on an income statement?
A
Accounts receivable collected
B
Cash sales revenue
C
Depreciation expense
D
Inventory purchased with cash
Understand the concept of noncash items: Noncash items are expenses or revenues reported on the income statement that do not involve actual cash transactions during the period. These items are typically accounting adjustments rather than cash flows.
Review the options provided: Analyze each option to determine whether it involves a cash transaction or is a noncash item. For example, accounts receivable collected and cash sales revenue involve actual cash inflows, while inventory purchased with cash involves a cash outflow.
Focus on depreciation expense: Depreciation is a noncash item because it represents the allocation of the cost of a tangible asset over its useful life. It does not involve any cash movement but is recorded as an expense on the income statement.
Understand why depreciation is noncash: Depreciation is calculated using methods such as straight-line or declining balance, and it reduces the book value of an asset without affecting cash flow. This makes it a noncash item.
Conclude that depreciation expense is the correct answer: Based on the analysis, depreciation expense is the only option that qualifies as a noncash item on the income statement.
