Checkable deposits are the debts or liabilities of which of the following?
A
Banks
B
Federal Reserve
C
Customers
D
Government agencies
Understand the concept of checkable deposits: Checkable deposits are funds deposited in bank accounts that can be accessed using checks, debit cards, or electronic transfers. These deposits are considered liabilities for the entity holding them because the entity owes the depositor the funds.
Identify the entity responsible for holding checkable deposits: Banks are the institutions where customers deposit their money into checkable accounts. These deposits are recorded as liabilities on the banks' balance sheets because the banks are obligated to return the funds to the customers upon request.
Clarify why other options are incorrect: The Federal Reserve does not hold checkable deposits directly; it oversees monetary policy and regulates banks. Customers are the depositors, not the entities responsible for holding the deposits. Government agencies may have accounts with banks but are not the entities holding checkable deposits.
Relate the concept to accounting principles: In financial accounting, liabilities represent obligations owed by an entity. Since checkable deposits are funds owed by banks to their customers, they are classified as liabilities for the banks.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the explanation, checkable deposits are the debts or liabilities of banks, as they are responsible for holding and managing these funds for their customers.
