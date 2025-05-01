Which of the following is an example of a trade receivable?
A
Tax refunds receivable
B
Advances to employees
C
Accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit
D
Interest receivable on loans
1
Understand the concept of trade receivables: Trade receivables are amounts owed to a business by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. They arise directly from the company's primary operations, such as selling goods or services.
Analyze the options provided: Tax refunds receivable, advances to employees, accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit, and interest receivable on loans.
Eliminate options that do not fit the definition of trade receivables: Tax refunds receivable are amounts owed by the government, not customers. Advances to employees are internal transactions and not related to sales. Interest receivable on loans is income from financing activities, not from selling goods or services.
Identify the correct option: Accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit fits the definition of trade receivables because it represents amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit.
Conclude that the correct answer is accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit, as it directly relates to the company's primary operations and meets the definition of trade receivables.
