How is revenue from ticket sales typically calculated under the revenue recognition principle?
A
By adding the number of tickets sold to the number of tickets remaining
B
By recording the total cash received from ticket sales at the time tickets are offered for sale
C
By multiplying the number of tickets sold by the ticket price when the event occurs
D
By estimating future ticket sales and recognizing revenue immediately
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the revenue recognition principle: This principle states that revenue should be recognized when it is earned and realizable, not necessarily when cash is received. For ticket sales, revenue is typically recognized when the event occurs, as that is when the service is provided.
Identify the key components for calculating revenue from ticket sales: These include the number of tickets sold and the price per ticket. Revenue is earned when the event takes place, as the service (event attendance) is delivered at that time.
Set up the formula for revenue calculation: Revenue = Number of tickets sold × Ticket price. This formula ensures that revenue is recognized based on the actual sales and the price of the tickets, aligning with the revenue recognition principle.
Determine the timing of revenue recognition: Revenue from ticket sales should not be recognized at the time tickets are offered for sale or based on future estimates. It is recognized when the event occurs, as that is when the obligation to provide the service is fulfilled.
Apply the formula when the event occurs: Once the event takes place, multiply the number of tickets sold by the ticket price to calculate the revenue. This ensures compliance with the revenue recognition principle and accurate financial reporting.
