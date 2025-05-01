Under the revenue recognition principle, when should a company recognize revenue from the sale of a car, such as Vinny's Celica, assuming a valid contract exists and ignoring issues of the statute of frauds?
A
When the car is delivered to the buyer and control is transferred.
B
When the buyer expresses interest in purchasing the car.
C
When payment is received, even if the car has not been delivered.
D
When the contract is signed, regardless of delivery or payment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the revenue recognition principle: Revenue is recognized when it is earned and realizable, meaning the company has fulfilled its performance obligations and control of the goods or services has been transferred to the customer.
Identify the key event in the sale of a car: The delivery of the car and transfer of control to the buyer is the critical point where the company has fulfilled its performance obligation.
Evaluate the options provided: Consider each scenario in light of the revenue recognition principle. For example, expressing interest or signing a contract does not fulfill the performance obligation, and receiving payment without delivery does not transfer control.
Focus on the correct condition: Revenue should be recognized when the car is delivered to the buyer and control is transferred, as this satisfies the performance obligation under the principle.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer aligns with the principle that revenue is recognized when the company has completed its obligation and the buyer has control of the asset.
