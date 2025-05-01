Taxes collected for taxing authorities are recognized as:
A
Revenue in the income statement
B
Liabilities on the balance sheet
C
Expenses in the income statement
D
Owner's equity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of taxes collected: Taxes collected by a business for taxing authorities are not revenue or expenses for the business itself. These amounts are collected on behalf of the government and must be remitted to the appropriate authorities.
Identify the correct classification: Since the business is acting as an agent for the government, the taxes collected are considered liabilities until they are paid to the taxing authorities.
Relate to the balance sheet: Liabilities represent obligations the business owes to others. Taxes collected are obligations to the government, so they are recorded as liabilities on the balance sheet.
Eliminate incorrect options: Taxes collected are not revenue because they do not belong to the business, nor are they expenses because they are not costs incurred by the business. They also do not affect owner's equity directly.
Conclude the correct answer: Taxes collected for taxing authorities are recognized as liabilities on the balance sheet, reflecting the obligation to remit these amounts to the government.
Watch next
Master Revenue Recognition Principle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian