Using the top-down approach, operating cash flow (OCF) is calculated by subtracting costs and which of the following from sales?
A
Interest expense
B
Taxes
C
Depreciation
D
Dividends
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Operating Cash Flow (OCF): OCF represents the cash generated by a company's core business operations, excluding costs related to financing and investing activities.
Learn the top-down approach to calculate OCF: This method starts with sales revenue and subtracts costs and other relevant expenses to arrive at the operating cash flow.
Identify the components to subtract from sales: In the top-down approach, costs, taxes, and non-cash expenses like depreciation are subtracted from sales revenue to calculate OCF. Interest expense and dividends are not included in this calculation as they are financing activities.
Recognize the role of taxes: Taxes are subtracted because they represent a cash outflow directly related to the company's operations.
Understand why depreciation is included: Depreciation is a non-cash expense, and while it is subtracted in the calculation, it does not affect the actual cash flow. It is included to align the calculation with accounting principles.
Watch next
Master Revenue Recognition Principle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian