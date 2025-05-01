When a qualified retirement plan begins making payments to its recipient, which portion of the payment is subject to income tax?
None of the payment is taxable
Only the portion representing previously untaxed contributions and earnings
Only the portion representing after-tax contributions
The entire payment, regardless of contributions
Understand the concept of a qualified retirement plan: These plans allow individuals to save for retirement with tax advantages, such as deferring taxes on contributions and earnings until withdrawal.
Identify the tax treatment of contributions: Contributions made to a qualified retirement plan are typically pre-tax, meaning they are not taxed at the time of contribution. Earnings on these contributions also grow tax-deferred.
Determine the tax treatment of withdrawals: When payments are made from the plan, the portion representing previously untaxed contributions and earnings is subject to income tax. This is because taxes were deferred on these amounts during the contribution and growth phases.
Clarify the treatment of after-tax contributions: If the recipient made after-tax contributions to the plan, this portion of the payment is not subject to income tax, as taxes were already paid on these contributions.
Conclude that the taxable portion of the payment is only the amount representing previously untaxed contributions and earnings, while after-tax contributions are excluded from taxation.
