Which of the following could be included in the expenses for a renter?
A
Depreciation of the building
B
Property tax expense
C
Mortgage interest expense
D
Monthly rent payments
Step 1: Understand the concept of expenses for a renter. Expenses for a renter typically include costs directly related to renting the property, such as monthly rent payments. These are recurring payments made to the landlord for the use of the property.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided. Depreciation of the building, property tax expense, and mortgage interest expense are costs typically incurred by the property owner, not the renter. These expenses are related to ownership and maintenance of the property.
Step 3: Recognize that monthly rent payments are the correct answer because they represent the renter's obligation to pay for the use of the property. Rent payments are classified as an expense for the renter in their financial records.
Step 4: Clarify why the other options are not applicable to the renter. Depreciation of the building is an accounting expense for the owner to allocate the cost of the building over its useful life. Property tax expense is a tax obligation for the owner of the property. Mortgage interest expense is the cost of borrowing for the owner who has financed the property.
Step 5: Conclude that monthly rent payments are the only expense directly related to the renter's use of the property, and the other options are expenses borne by the property owner.
