1. What is the name of a journal with two amount columns in which all kinds of entries can be recorded?
A
Cash receipts journal
B
Sales journal
C
Purchases journal
D
General journal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a journal in accounting: A journal is a book or electronic record where financial transactions are recorded in chronological order before being posted to the ledger.
Learn about the types of journals: There are specialized journals like the cash receipts journal, sales journal, and purchases journal, which are used for specific types of transactions.
Recognize the general journal: The general journal is a versatile journal with two amount columns (debit and credit) where all kinds of entries can be recorded, including adjustments, corrections, and transactions that do not fit into specialized journals.
Understand why the general journal is the correct answer: It is used for recording transactions that are not repetitive or do not belong to a specific category, making it suitable for all kinds of entries.
Review examples of entries in the general journal: Examples include adjusting entries, closing entries, and transactions like depreciation or correcting errors in previous entries.
