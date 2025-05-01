How might Costco’s mission statement and code of ethics impact their business practices?
A
They limit the company to only financial accounting practices, excluding managerial or cost accounting.
B
They require the company to focus solely on maximizing short-term profits, regardless of ethical considerations.
C
They encourage ethical sourcing and fair treatment of employees, which can enhance the company's reputation and customer loyalty.
D
They mandate that the company avoid all forms of external financial reporting.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of a mission statement and code of ethics in guiding a company's business practices. These documents typically outline the company's values, goals, and ethical standards, which influence decision-making and operations.
Analyze how ethical sourcing and fair treatment of employees align with Costco's mission statement and code of ethics. Ethical sourcing involves obtaining goods in a responsible and sustainable manner, while fair treatment of employees ensures a positive work environment.
Consider the impact of ethical practices on the company's reputation. Ethical sourcing and fair treatment of employees can enhance customer loyalty and attract socially conscious consumers, which may lead to long-term financial benefits.
Evaluate how these practices differ from focusing solely on short-term profits or avoiding external financial reporting. Ethical practices prioritize sustainability and stakeholder relationships over immediate financial gains.
Conclude that Costco's mission statement and code of ethics likely encourage ethical business practices, such as ethical sourcing and fair treatment of employees, which contribute to the company's overall success and positive public image.
