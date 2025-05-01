Which of the following statements is the best definition of an asset?
A
An asset is the residual interest in the assets of the entity after deducting liabilities.
B
An asset is a record of all revenues and expenses for a specific period.
C
An asset is a resource owned or controlled by a company that is expected to provide future economic benefits.
D
An asset is any obligation that a company must settle in the future.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an asset. An asset is a resource owned or controlled by a company that is expected to provide future economic benefits. This is a key concept in financial accounting and is part of the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity.
Step 2: Analyze the provided options. The first option describes equity, which is the residual interest in the assets of the entity after deducting liabilities. This is not the definition of an asset.
Step 3: Evaluate the second option. It refers to a record of revenues and expenses, which is related to the income statement, not the definition of an asset.
Step 4: Review the third option. It correctly defines an asset as a resource owned or controlled by a company that is expected to provide future economic benefits. This aligns with the accounting framework.
Step 5: Examine the fourth option. It describes a liability, which is an obligation that a company must settle in the future, not an asset. Therefore, the correct answer is the third option.
