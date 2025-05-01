Which of the following best describes a voluntary agreement between two or more people in the context of accounting types?
A
A government agency
B
A corporation
C
A sole proprietorship
D
A partnership
Understand the concept of a partnership: A partnership is a voluntary agreement between two or more individuals who come together to operate a business and share its profits and losses.
Compare the characteristics of a partnership with other accounting types: A government agency is a public entity, a corporation is a separate legal entity owned by shareholders, and a sole proprietorship is owned and operated by a single individual.
Recognize that a partnership involves mutual consent and collaboration between individuals, which distinguishes it from the other types listed.
Note that partnerships are governed by agreements that outline the roles, responsibilities, and profit-sharing arrangements among the partners.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'A partnership' because it fits the description of a voluntary agreement between two or more people in the context of accounting types.
