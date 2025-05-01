Which of the following statements is true regarding permanent and temporary accounts in accounting?
A
Temporary accounts include assets, liabilities, and equity accounts.
B
Temporary accounts are never closed and always show cumulative balances.
C
Permanent accounts carry their balances forward to the next accounting period, while temporary accounts are closed at the end of each period.
D
Permanent accounts are closed to the Income Summary account at the end of the period.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the distinction between permanent and temporary accounts: Permanent accounts (such as assets, liabilities, and equity accounts) carry their balances forward to the next accounting period, while temporary accounts (such as revenues, expenses, and dividends) are closed at the end of each accounting period.
Recognize the purpose of closing temporary accounts: Temporary accounts are closed to reset their balances to zero for the next accounting period, ensuring that income and expenses are tracked separately for each period.
Identify the closing process: Temporary accounts are closed by transferring their balances to the Income Summary account, and then the balance of the Income Summary account is transferred to Retained Earnings.
Clarify that permanent accounts are not closed: Permanent accounts maintain cumulative balances and are not reset at the end of the accounting period. They reflect the ongoing financial position of the company.
Review the incorrect statements: Temporary accounts do not include assets, liabilities, and equity accounts, and they do not show cumulative balances. Permanent accounts are not closed to the Income Summary account; only temporary accounts are closed.
