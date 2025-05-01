The ending balance of the retained earnings account appears in which of the following financial statements?
A
The statement of cash flows
B
The trial balance
C
The income statement
D
The balance sheet
1
Understand the concept of retained earnings: Retained earnings represent the cumulative amount of net income that a company has retained, rather than distributed as dividends, over time.
Identify the purpose of the balance sheet: The balance sheet is a financial statement that provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time, including assets, liabilities, and equity.
Recognize where retained earnings are reported: Retained earnings are part of the equity section of the balance sheet, as they represent the portion of net income that contributes to the company's equity.
Clarify why retained earnings do not appear in other statements: The statement of cash flows focuses on cash transactions, the trial balance is a tool for internal accounting checks, and the income statement reports revenues and expenses for a period, not cumulative retained earnings.
Conclude that the ending balance of retained earnings is specifically reported in the equity section of the balance sheet, as it reflects the company's accumulated profits after dividends.
