What is the usual starting point for preparing a master budget?
A
The budgeted balance sheet
B
The production budget
C
The sales budget
D
The cash budget
1
Understand the concept of a master budget: A master budget is a comprehensive financial planning document that includes various individual budgets, such as sales, production, and cash budgets, to provide an overall financial plan for a business.
Recognize the importance of the sales budget: The sales budget is typically the starting point for preparing a master budget because it forecasts the expected sales revenue, which drives other budgets like production, inventory, and cash budgets.
Analyze the relationship between the sales budget and other budgets: The sales budget determines the production needs, which in turn affect the direct materials, direct labor, and overhead budgets. It also impacts the cash budget by forecasting cash inflows from sales.
Understand why other budgets are not the starting point: While the production budget, cash budget, and budgeted balance sheet are important components of the master budget, they rely on the sales budget to provide the necessary data for their preparation.
Conclude that the sales budget is the correct starting point: Since the sales budget provides the foundation for estimating revenue and drives the preparation of other budgets, it is the logical starting point for creating a master budget.
