Which of the following best describes the purpose of a balance sheet prepared for Ernst Consulting as of December 31?
A
To report the company's cash inflows and outflows for the year.
B
To show the company's financial position, including assets, liabilities, and equity, at a specific point in time.
C
To summarize the company's revenues and expenses over a period of time.
D
To detail the changes in the company's retained earnings during the year.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a balance sheet: A balance sheet is a financial statement that provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time. It includes three main components: assets, liabilities, and equity.
Differentiate the balance sheet from other financial statements: Unlike the income statement, which summarizes revenues and expenses over a period of time, or the cash flow statement, which reports cash inflows and outflows, the balance sheet focuses on the company's financial position at a single date.
Identify the components of the balance sheet: Assets represent what the company owns, liabilities represent what the company owes, and equity represents the residual interest of the owners after liabilities are subtracted from assets.
Relate the balance sheet to the accounting equation: The balance sheet is structured around the fundamental accounting equation: \( \text{Assets} = \text{Liabilities} + \text{Equity} \). This equation ensures that the balance sheet is balanced.
Conclude the purpose of the balance sheet: Based on the explanation, the correct description of the balance sheet's purpose is 'To show the company's financial position, including assets, liabilities, and equity, at a specific point in time.'
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian