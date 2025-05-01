Kevin needs to summarize his company's financial position at a specific point in time. Which financial statement should he use?
A
Balance Sheet
B
Income Statement
C
Statement of Cash Flows
D
Statement of Retained Earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Balance Sheet summarizes a company's financial position at a specific point in time, showing assets, liabilities, and equity. The Income Statement shows performance over a period, detailing revenues and expenses. The Statement of Cash Flows explains cash inflows and outflows during a period. The Statement of Retained Earnings shows changes in retained earnings over a period.
Identify the key requirement in the problem: Kevin needs to summarize the company's financial position at a specific point in time, which is a snapshot of the company's assets, liabilities, and equity.
Match the requirement to the correct financial statement: The Balance Sheet is specifically designed to provide a snapshot of the company's financial position at a specific point in time.
Eliminate the other options: The Income Statement, Statement of Cash Flows, and Statement of Retained Earnings are all period-based statements and do not provide a snapshot of financial position at a specific point in time.
Conclude that the correct financial statement Kevin should use is the Balance Sheet, as it meets the requirement of summarizing the financial position at a specific point in time.
