Which of the following is an example of an account that typically has a normal debit balance?
A
Cash
B
Accounts Payable
C
Service Revenue
D
Common Stock
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of normal balances: In accounting, accounts are classified as either having a normal debit balance or a normal credit balance. Assets and expenses typically have normal debit balances, while liabilities, revenues, and equity accounts typically have normal credit balances.
Analyze the account types provided in the question: Cash is an asset account, Accounts Payable is a liability account, Service Revenue is a revenue account, and Common Stock is an equity account.
Recall the rule for normal balances: Asset accounts (like Cash) have a normal debit balance because they increase with debits and decrease with credits. Liability, revenue, and equity accounts (like Accounts Payable, Service Revenue, and Common Stock) have normal credit balances because they increase with credits and decrease with debits.
Determine which account matches the criteria for a normal debit balance: Based on the rules, Cash is the account that typically has a normal debit balance.
Conclude the reasoning: Cash is the correct answer because it is an asset account, and assets have normal debit balances according to accounting principles.
