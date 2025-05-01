Understand the concept of period costs: Period costs are expenses that are not directly tied to the production process. They are incurred during a specific time period and are typically related to selling, administrative, or general business operations.
Differentiate between product costs and period costs: Product costs include direct materials, direct labor, and manufacturing overhead, which are directly associated with the production of goods. Period costs, on the other hand, are not tied to production and are expensed in the period they are incurred.
Analyze the options provided: Direct labor and direct materials are product costs because they are directly involved in the manufacturing process. Factory rent is also a product cost as it is part of manufacturing overhead.
Identify the correct period cost: Sales commissions are considered a period cost because they are related to selling activities and are not part of the production process.
Conclude that sales commissions are the correct answer, as they align with the definition of period costs and are incurred during a specific time period for selling activities.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian