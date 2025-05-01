It is a short-term, high-interest loan typically due on the borrower's next payday.
D
It is a government-subsidized student loan.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a payday loan: A payday loan is a short-term loan designed to provide quick cash to borrowers, typically due on their next payday. It is not secured by real estate, nor is it a long-term loan with low interest rates.
Eliminate incorrect options: Analyze each option provided in the question. For example, a payday loan is not secured by real estate, so that option is incorrect. Similarly, it is not a government-subsidized student loan, so that option is also incorrect.
Focus on the characteristics of payday loans: Payday loans are known for their high interest rates and short repayment periods, which are typically tied to the borrower's next paycheck.
Identify the correct answer: Based on the characteristics of payday loans, the correct answer is the option that states, 'It is a short-term, high-interest loan typically due on the borrower's next payday.'
Review the reasoning: Ensure that the selected answer aligns with the definition and characteristics of payday loans, and confirm that all other options are inconsistent with the nature of payday loans.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian