Which of the following are considered the two generic business-level strategies?
A
Tax accounting and auditing
B
Liquidity and solvency
C
Cost leadership and differentiation
D
Financial accounting and managerial accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of business-level strategies: Business-level strategies are approaches that companies use to gain a competitive advantage in the market. The two generic strategies are cost leadership and differentiation.
Define cost leadership: This strategy focuses on minimizing costs to offer products or services at the lowest price in the market while maintaining acceptable quality. Companies achieve this through economies of scale, efficient operations, and cost control.
Define differentiation: This strategy involves offering unique products or services that stand out from competitors. Companies achieve differentiation by focusing on innovation, quality, branding, or customer service to create value for customers.
Eliminate incorrect options: Tax accounting and auditing, liquidity and solvency, and financial accounting and managerial accounting are not business-level strategies. These are either accounting concepts or financial metrics.
Conclude that the correct answer is cost leadership and differentiation, as these are the two generic business-level strategies widely recognized in strategic management.
