Which of the following bonds would be likely to exhibit a greater degree of interest-rate risk?
A
A 3-year Treasury bill
B
A 10-year bond with a floating interest rate
C
A 5-year bond with a high coupon rate
D
A 20-year zero-coupon bond
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of interest-rate risk: Interest-rate risk refers to the risk that the value of a bond will decrease due to an increase in interest rates. Bonds with longer maturities and lower coupon rates are generally more sensitive to interest rate changes.
Analyze the characteristics of each bond option: A 3-year Treasury bill has a short maturity, which means it is less sensitive to interest rate changes. A 10-year bond with a floating interest rate adjusts its interest payments based on market rates, reducing its interest-rate risk. A 5-year bond with a high coupon rate provides regular interest payments, which also reduces sensitivity to interest rate changes.
Focus on the 20-year zero-coupon bond: Zero-coupon bonds do not pay periodic interest (coupons) and instead provide a single payment at maturity. This makes them more sensitive to interest rate changes because all of their value is tied to the distant future cash flow.
Consider the maturity length: Longer maturity bonds, such as the 20-year zero-coupon bond, are more affected by interest rate changes because the present value of their future cash flows is more sensitive to discount rate fluctuations.
Conclude that the 20-year zero-coupon bond exhibits the greatest degree of interest-rate risk due to its long maturity and lack of periodic coupon payments, making it highly sensitive to changes in interest rates.
