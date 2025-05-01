Which of the following best describes the relationship between assets, liabilities, and net worth (owner's equity) according to the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity
B
Assets + Liabilities = Owner's Equity
C
Assets = Liabilities - Owner's Equity
D
Assets - Liabilities = Owner's Equity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the fundamental accounting equation, which is the cornerstone of financial accounting. The equation is expressed as: , where A represents Assets, L represents Liabilities, and OE represents Owner's Equity.
Step 2: Recognize that this equation reflects the balance sheet structure, where assets are the resources owned by the business, liabilities are the obligations owed to creditors, and owner's equity represents the residual interest in the assets after deducting liabilities.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the problem. The correct relationship must align with the fundamental accounting equation: . This equation ensures that the balance sheet remains balanced.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options. For example, 'Assets + Liabilities = Owner's Equity' is incorrect because it does not reflect the proper relationship; liabilities are added to owner's equity to equal assets. Similarly, 'Assets = Liabilities - Owner's Equity' and 'Assets - Liabilities = Owner's Equity' are incorrect as they misrepresent the equation's structure.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity,' as it accurately represents the fundamental accounting equation and the relationship between these three components.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian