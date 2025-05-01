The ability of money to hold its worth is a measure of its _________ of value.
A
store
B
medium
C
source
D
unit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of money's ability to hold its worth over time. This refers to its function as a 'store of value,' which means money can be saved and retrieved in the future without losing its purchasing power significantly.
Review the definitions of the options provided: 'store,' 'medium,' 'source,' and 'unit.'
Recognize that 'store' aligns with the idea of preserving value over time, while 'medium' refers to money's role in facilitating transactions, 'source' is unrelated to this context, and 'unit' refers to money's role in measuring value.
Eliminate the incorrect options ('medium,' 'source,' and 'unit') based on their definitions and relevance to the concept of holding worth.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'store,' as it directly relates to the ability of money to maintain its value over time.
