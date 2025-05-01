Which statement is FALSE regarding manufacturing overhead?
A
Manufacturing overhead is a direct cost that can be traced to specific products.
B
Manufacturing overhead includes indirect materials and indirect labor.
C
Depreciation on factory equipment is considered part of manufacturing overhead.
D
Manufacturing overhead is applied to products using a predetermined overhead rate.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of manufacturing overhead: Manufacturing overhead refers to all indirect costs associated with the production process that cannot be directly traced to specific products. These include costs like indirect materials, indirect labor, and factory-related expenses such as utilities and depreciation.
Review the characteristics of manufacturing overhead: It is not a direct cost, meaning it cannot be directly traced to specific products. Instead, it is allocated to products using a predetermined overhead rate based on a cost driver, such as machine hours or labor hours.
Analyze the false statement: The statement 'Manufacturing overhead is a direct cost that can be traced to specific products' contradicts the definition of manufacturing overhead, as it is inherently an indirect cost.
Compare the other statements: The other statements correctly describe manufacturing overhead, including the inclusion of indirect materials and labor, depreciation on factory equipment, and the use of a predetermined overhead rate for allocation.
Conclude the reasoning: The false statement is identified by understanding the nature of manufacturing overhead as an indirect cost, which cannot be directly traced to specific products.
