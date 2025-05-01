Which of the following statements about Return on Investment (ROI) is true?
A
A higher ROI always indicates a lower risk investment.
B
ROI is only applicable to short-term investments.
C
ROI is calculated by dividing total liabilities by total assets.
D
ROI measures the profitability of an investment relative to its cost.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of Return on Investment (ROI). ROI is a financial metric used to evaluate the profitability of an investment relative to its cost. It is expressed as a percentage and helps investors compare the efficiency of different investments.
Step 2: Clarify the formula for ROI. ROI is calculated using the formula: ROI = (Net Profit / Cost of Investment) × 100. This formula measures how much profit is generated for every dollar invested.
Step 3: Analyze the incorrect statements. A higher ROI does not always indicate a lower risk investment, as ROI does not account for risk factors. ROI is applicable to both short-term and long-term investments, and it is not calculated by dividing total liabilities by total assets.
Step 4: Identify the correct statement. The correct statement is: ROI measures the profitability of an investment relative to its cost. This aligns with the definition and formula of ROI.
Step 5: Apply the concept. To use ROI effectively, compare the ROI of different investments to determine which provides the highest profitability relative to its cost, while also considering other factors like risk and time horizon.
