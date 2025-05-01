Which of the following instruments are traded in a capital market?
A
Commercial paper
B
Bankers' acceptances
C
Corporate bonds
D
Treasury bills (with maturities less than one year)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a capital market: A capital market is a financial market where long-term securities, such as stocks and bonds, are traded. These instruments typically have maturities longer than one year.
Review the characteristics of each instrument mentioned in the problem: Commercial paper, Bankers' acceptances, Corporate bonds, and Treasury bills (with maturities less than one year).
Identify the maturity period of each instrument: Commercial paper and Treasury bills typically have short-term maturities (less than one year), which means they are traded in the money market, not the capital market.
Recognize that Corporate bonds are long-term debt instruments with maturities exceeding one year, making them suitable for trading in the capital market.
Conclude that instruments traded in the capital market are those with long-term maturities, such as Corporate bonds, while short-term instruments like Commercial paper, Bankers' acceptances, and Treasury bills are traded in the money market.
