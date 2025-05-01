Which of the following is an appropriate investment objective for a mutual fund with a buy-and-hold approach?
A
Market timing to maximize returns
B
Short-term speculation
C
Frequent trading for quick profits
D
Long-term capital appreciation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a mutual fund with a buy-and-hold approach. This strategy involves purchasing investments and holding them for a long period, focusing on stability and growth over time rather than frequent trading.
Analyze the given options. Market timing, short-term speculation, and frequent trading are strategies that involve active management and quick decision-making, which are contrary to the buy-and-hold approach.
Recognize that the buy-and-hold strategy aligns with long-term investment goals, such as capital appreciation, which refers to the increase in the value of an investment over time.
Eliminate options that involve short-term or active trading strategies, as they do not align with the buy-and-hold philosophy.
Conclude that the appropriate investment objective for a mutual fund with a buy-and-hold approach is long-term capital appreciation, as it matches the strategy's focus on steady growth over time.
