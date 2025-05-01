Which of the following tools helps protect individuals from financially devastating events?
A
Insurance
B
Depreciation
C
Accrual accounting
D
Inventory management
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking which tool helps protect individuals from financially devastating events. This requires identifying the concept that provides financial security or risk mitigation.
Analyze each option: Insurance, Depreciation, Accrual accounting, and Inventory management. Consider their definitions and purposes in financial accounting and personal finance.
Define 'Insurance': Insurance is a financial tool designed to protect individuals or entities from significant financial losses due to unforeseen events, such as accidents, illnesses, or natural disasters. It involves paying premiums to transfer risk to an insurer.
Define the other options: Depreciation refers to the allocation of the cost of a tangible asset over its useful life. Accrual accounting is a method of recording revenues and expenses when they are incurred, regardless of cash flow. Inventory management involves tracking and controlling stock levels to optimize business operations.
Conclude: Based on the definitions, Insurance is the tool that directly addresses the need to protect individuals from financially devastating events, as it mitigates risk and provides financial compensation in adverse situations.
