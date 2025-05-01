Companies that make many different products each period typically use which type of costing system?
A
Standard costing
B
Job-order costing
C
Activity-based costing
D
Process costing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the problem: The question is asking about the type of costing system used by companies that produce many different products in each period.
Review the characteristics of each costing system mentioned: Standard costing, Job-order costing, Activity-based costing, and Process costing.
Focus on Job-order costing: This system is typically used when companies produce unique or customized products in small batches, as it allows costs to be assigned to specific jobs or orders.
Compare Job-order costing with other systems: For example, Process costing is used for mass production of identical products, while Activity-based costing allocates costs based on activities rather than jobs, and Standard costing involves pre-determined cost estimates.
Conclude that Job-order costing is the most appropriate system for companies producing many different products each period, as it tracks costs for individual jobs or orders.
