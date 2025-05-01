Which of the following best describes merchandise inventory for a merchandising company?
A
Supplies used in administrative activities
B
Goods purchased for resale to customers in their finished form
C
Raw materials used in the production process
D
Work in process inventory awaiting completion
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of merchandise inventory: Merchandise inventory refers to goods that a merchandising company purchases with the intention of reselling them to customers in their finished form. It does not include raw materials, work-in-process inventory, or supplies used in administrative activities.
Analyze the options provided: Supplies used in administrative activities are not part of merchandise inventory because they are not intended for resale. Raw materials and work-in-process inventory are relevant to manufacturing companies, not merchandising companies.
Focus on the correct description: The correct description of merchandise inventory for a merchandising company is 'Goods purchased for resale to customers in their finished form.' This aligns with the definition of merchandise inventory.
Eliminate incorrect options: Supplies used in administrative activities, raw materials, and work-in-process inventory are not applicable to merchandise inventory for a merchandising company.
Conclude the reasoning: Merchandise inventory for a merchandising company specifically refers to finished goods purchased for resale, distinguishing it from other types of inventory or supplies.
Watch next
Master Merchandising Companies with a bite sized video explanation from Brian