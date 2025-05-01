If you make a late credit payment, you might see the lender add which of the following to your account?
A
A dividend
B
A finance charge
C
A prepaid expense
D
An inventory adjustment
1
Understand the context of the problem: Late credit payments typically result in additional charges imposed by the lender. These charges are not related to dividends, prepaid expenses, or inventory adjustments, as these terms have specific meanings in financial accounting.
Clarify the term 'finance charge': A finance charge is a fee charged by lenders for borrowing money or for late payments. It is typically calculated as a percentage of the outstanding balance or as a flat fee.
Eliminate incorrect options: A dividend is a distribution of profits to shareholders, which is unrelated to credit payments. A prepaid expense is an asset representing payments made in advance for goods or services, and an inventory adjustment relates to changes in inventory levels, neither of which apply to late credit payments.
Focus on the correct option: A finance charge is the most relevant term in this context, as it represents the additional cost incurred due to late payment.
Conclude the reasoning: Late credit payments result in a finance charge being added to the account, as this is the standard practice for lenders to compensate for the delay in payment.
